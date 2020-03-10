Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Angela Henderson, 51, 2306 Valley Brook Lane, life sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree murder.
Angela Henderson, 51, 2306 Valley Brook Lane, 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony armed criminal action.
Angela Henderson, 51, 2306 Valley Brook Lane, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with evidence.
Suspended sentence
Jeffrey Marshall Jones Jr., 34, 2811 S. 18th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Rochelle J. Walker, 38, 624 S. 19th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Dennis Eugene Meers Jr., 40, 6318 Sherman St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.
Jailed
Mitchell Dallen Watts, 30, 6306 Sandy Lane, 110 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 110 days served and court costs waived.
Kristin Leigh Loveland, 29, 1706 Howard St., 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 14 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Charles A. Donaldson, 27, 213 Clayton St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.