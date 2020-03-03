Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Richard Scott Mooney, 29, 901 Corby St., 77 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 23 days served.
Erica Dawn Zart, 33, 6906 Marie St., 77 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 70 days served.
Patrick O’Dell Johnson, 31, 713 S. 18th St., 77 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 75 days served.
Suspended sentence
Carrie L. Ramirez, 31, 901 Corby St., four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Raymond L. D. Smith, 38, 1822 Olive St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.