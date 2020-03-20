Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Bobby Joe Perry, 44, 2207 S. Ninth St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Corey L. Spangler, 40, 610 Olive St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen R. Cleggett, 38, 2222 Sylvanie St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Kolby Gene Grippando, 25, 3401 Monterey St., four years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Erika Lynn Cox, 21, 420 N. 22nd St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Haley Nicole Barton, 24, Stewartsville, Missouri, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility with credit given for five days served.
Suspended sentence
Richard Tyrone Maupin, 42, Country Club, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Larry Edward Ramsey Jr., 48, 1517 N. 36th St., seven months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Alexandro Mendoza, 24, Garden City, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
David A. Lopez III, 28, 906 W. Valley St., two years of probation for misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor property damage.
Jonah E. Hermann, 32, 610 Olive St., two years of probation for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.
Rick Thomas Nolan, 30, 2429 S. 12th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Tiffany Anne Radmer, 37, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Becky Jo Fischer, 42, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, one year of probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Jessica Casey, 32, 1716 N. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Jeffrey Thomas Reynolds, 52, Waterloo, Illinois, $75 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.