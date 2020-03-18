Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Cairo D. Potts, 64, 2821 S. 22nd St., 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony sodomy and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
J. Santos Ruiz-Montoya, 56, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Tara R. Sharp, 45, 4214 Hillview Drive, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Fined
Jeffrey Thomas Reynolds, 52, Waterloo, Illinois, $500 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Ronnie D. Dine Jr., 39, Bethany, Missouri, $296.50 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Michael Joseph Davis, 35, Creston, Iowa, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Jesus Octavio Gonzalez, 58, 1802 S. 10th St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.