Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

Cairo D. Potts, 64, 2821 S. 22nd St., 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony sodomy and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Suspended sentence

J. Santos Ruiz-Montoya, 56, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.

Tara R. Sharp, 45, 4214 Hillview Drive, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Fined

Jeffrey Thomas Reynolds, 52, Waterloo, Illinois, $500 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Ronnie D. Dine Jr., 39, Bethany, Missouri, $296.50 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Suspended sentence

Michael Joseph Davis, 35, Creston, Iowa, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Fined

Jesus Octavio Gonzalez, 58, 1802 S. 10th St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.