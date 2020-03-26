Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Shauntez L.L. Allen, 40, 503 S. Sixth St., 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 38 days served.
Jenna Lynn Frost, 21, 2414 S. 20th St., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Suspended sentence
Randall M. Wood, 28, 2504 N. Fourth St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.