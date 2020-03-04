placeholder_court2

Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

Shaun R. Hurt, 33, 3124 Edmond St., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Mitchell Dallen Watts, 30, 6306 Sandy Lane, two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to appear in court and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Mitchell Dallen Watts, 30, 6306 Sandy Lane, two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing creating substantial risk of injury or death.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Suspended sentence

Benjamin Saverino, 36, 4209 Lake Crest Court, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Fined

Elijah Leonard Taylor III, 36, 3142 Messanie St., $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Suspended sentence

Jose C. Rodriguez, 33, Commerce, Oklahoma, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.

Fined

Stephanie Lynn Updegraff, 31, 7062 N.E. State Route 6, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.