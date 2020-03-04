Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Shaun R. Hurt, 33, 3124 Edmond St., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Mitchell Dallen Watts, 30, 6306 Sandy Lane, two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to appear in court and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Mitchell Dallen Watts, 30, 6306 Sandy Lane, two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing creating substantial risk of injury or death.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Benjamin Saverino, 36, 4209 Lake Crest Court, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Elijah Leonard Taylor III, 36, 3142 Messanie St., $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Jose C. Rodriguez, 33, Commerce, Oklahoma, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Fined
Stephanie Lynn Updegraff, 31, 7062 N.E. State Route 6, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.