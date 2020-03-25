Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Suspended sentence
Nathan J. Montgomery, 36, 816 S. 20th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Kyle R. Eldredge, 40, 1702 N. 22nd St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Heather L. Cowan, 31, no address provided, 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Malachi Dale Grieme, 24, 6538 Washington St., 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for seven days served.
Suspended sentence
Michael Joe James, 43, Springfield, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jacy Mae Hinckley, 42, 3217 Grandview Drive, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Fined
Jacob Michael Atkinson, 23, 3217 Grandview Drive, $50 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Matthew Damien Murphy, 32, 6602 Belding St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Justin David Smith, 26, Savannah, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Charity S. Everall, 41, 1512 Fourth Ave., $75 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.