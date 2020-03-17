Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Amy K. Stimec-Smart, 31, 1211 S. 18th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony fraudulent use of credit/debit device and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jeffery Lynn Nichols Sr., 54, 1408 N. Second St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Eddie D. Campbell, 34, 501 Faraon St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Ashley Renee Bomar, 32, 2301 S. 18th St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Arthur L. Ballard, 47, 1602 Brookside Drive, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Bryon M. Bracken, 33, 804 Woodson St., four years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Bryon M. Bracken, 33, 804 Woodson St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley Renee Bomar, 32, 2301 S. 18th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Jerry T. Burchett, 43, 9008 State Route 371, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Austin Edward Schermerhorn, 20, 1445 N. 11th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Christopher Thomas Groh, 46, 2909 Charles St., 25 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 25 days served and court costs waived.
Sheih Lynn Moore, 23, 1118 Henry St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Clifton Lee Rathmann, 32, 2701 Sacramento St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Telisa Natasha Booker, 24, 1012 Sixth Ave., $500 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.