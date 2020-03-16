Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Suspended sentence
Justin Lee Grider, 36, 3010 Edmond St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Justin Lee Grider, 36, 3010 Edmond St., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
Joseph M. Rivera II, 26, 3517 Pickett Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Devon Kriedler Stephenson, 46, Stanberry, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jason Edward Deming, 39, 821 N. 11th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jason Edward Deming, 39, 821 N. 11th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Paul D. Chaney, 54, 3009 Penn St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Devon Kriedler Stephenson, 46, Stanberry, Missouri, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jacob L. Bokay, 31, 2008 Faraon St., nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Bobby J. Gillenwater, 63, 2013 Jones St., three years of probation for felony driving with suspended/revoked license and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Cassandra L. Harris, 26, 5012 Amazonia Road, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Steven Kenneth Hale, 32, 3801 Terrace Ave., 168 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 11 days served and court costs waived.