Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Dennis Gilbert Eugene Meers, 40, 1014 River View Road, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Blake Roy Lee Kretzer, 28, 2422 S. 12th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Christopher Thomas Evans, 27, 3328 Locust St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony terroristic threats and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Ryan S. Smith, 41, 3000 Parkway A, 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace with credit given for 14 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Aminda M. Kinney, 38, 4901 Valley Lane, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Dakota Lee Holland, 25, 5612 S. Third St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Larry D. Gardner, 55, 1001 Morgan St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Larry D. Gardner, 55, 1001 Morgan St., four years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Karia Trenice Smith, 30, 2618 Jules St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Christopher J. Godar, 38, 1410½ Olive St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Ervin Dee Nolan Jr., 55, 1802 Sixth Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Levi Wade Winterscheidt, 20, 170 Tucker St., six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and court costs waived.