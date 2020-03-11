Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Tucker Allan Marceau, 23, 831 S. 40th St., 59 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 59 days served.
Michael B. Goner, 41, 421 N. 21st St., 107 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 107 days served.
Suspended sentence
Chandler A. Bryant, 21, Independence, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Steven C. Weed, 64, 721 N. 25th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.