Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Allen Lee McCarthy, 54, 830 Evaline St., 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Dalton Robert Area, 20, no address provided, four years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Jailed
Shawn M. Larison, 45, Kansas City, Missouri, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
John Tom Roberts-Sawyer, 26, 1202 N. 22nd St., five years of probation for felony possession of child pornography and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Curtis D. Fritz, 47, Savannah, Missouri, three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Dustin L. Canterbury, 34, 6204 Belding St., five years of probation for felony resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Dustin L. Canterbury, 34, 6204 Belding St., five years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Dustin L. Canterbury, 34, 6204 Belding St., five years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Karia Trenice Smith, 30, 2618 Jules St., five years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Tracy Allen Ferguson, 47, 3202 S. 36th Place, nine days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor private peace disturbance with credit given for nine days served.
Michael B. Lenzy, 48, 3114 Olive St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 22 days served and court costs waived.
Chantal Lynne Phillips, 30, 1501 Francis St., 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Jay Christian Painter, 26, Gower, Missouri, 67 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 67 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Andres Grayson Torres, 27, 1224 N. Ninth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
O’Dell R. Carter, 56, 1314 S. 38th Place, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Delana D. Donoho, 37, 6614 Lake Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Damien Lee Henderson, 41, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.