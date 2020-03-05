Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Charles Brown Jr., 29, 1206 Angelique St., 22 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace with credit given for 22 days served and court costs waived.
Tiffany Jo Southard, 45, 1901 Jones St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit device with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Benjamin M. Mihelic, 34, 1415 S. 34th St., two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Joey S. Burwell, 31, 117 Gideon Lane, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
O’Dell R. Carter, 56, 1314 S. 38th Place, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
O’Dell R. Carter, 56, 1314 S. 38th Place, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Todd M. Dilts, 46, 3410 Olive St., 38 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 38 days served and court costs waived.
Michael Isaac Singleton, 40, no address provided, 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Michael Isaac Singleton, 40, no address provided, 40 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Dylan Ray Walker, 22, 1435 S. 38th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Fined
Harmani Tiana Cruse-Bernard, 20, 3015 Miller Ave., $75 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.