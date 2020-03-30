Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Nicholas Aaron Formaro, 30, Maryville, Missouri, 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 22 days served and court costs waived.
Joey D. Haynes, 39, 2909 Charles St., 48 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 48 days served and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Kylee Kay-Sandra Peterson, 18, 915 Dewey Ave., 50 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor hindering prosecution with credit given for 50 days served and court costs waived.