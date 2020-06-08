Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
- Brandon Demetrice White, 31, no address provided, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault.
- Dalton Robert Area, 20, no address provided, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance.
- Dalton Robert Area, 20, no address provided, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death.
Jailed
- Todd Stout, 57, 1521 Edmond St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
- Kaden Lee Penland, 18, 816 Mansfield Road, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing.
Suspended sentence
- Stephanie K. Hernandez, 35, 4305 Maxwell Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Robert C. Garza, 36, 312 Yale St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
- Antonio D. Hinton, 33, Savannah, Missouri, four years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance.
- Colby Lee-Nelvin Perks, 28, 3419 Christie Lane, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
- Jerame James Jones, 36, 6316 Sherman St., four years of probation for felony forgery.
- Jerame James Jones, 36, 6316 Sherman St., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
- Amber Jo Grable, 33, 3902 Mansfield Road, four years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance.
- Nelson Randall Cook II, 29, 302 Hammond St., four years of probation for felony stealing.
- Nelson Randall Cook II, 29, 302 Hammond St., four years of probation for felony assault.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
- Jakey Allen Mitchell, 41, 402 E. Kansas Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to register as a sex offender.
- Jakey Allen Mitchell, 41, 402 E. Kansas Ave., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
- Jakey Allen Mitchell, 41, 402 E. Kansas Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
- Kaden Lee Penland, 18, 816 Mansfield Road, 63 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 63 days served.
Suspended sentence
- Lapaul D. Young Sr., 33, 3011 Squire Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Lapaul D. Young Sr., 33, 3011 Squire Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Fined
- Alexia Herman, 29, 1602 1/2 Buchanan Ave., $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
- Ernesto Arellano, 37, Milan, Missouri, 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 10 days served.
Suspended sentence
- Jordan A. Eggman, 24, 6003 Carnegie St., six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to register motor vehicle.
- Robert Heffley, 35, 1525 Edmond St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
- Mayqueni E. Chilel Perez, 21, 3213 Mitchell Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to yield at an intersection.
- Edwin F. Davis, 34, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Fined
- Kyle Lee Potts, 35, Rosendale, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor stealing.