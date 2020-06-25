placeholder_court2

Division 5

  • Judge Keith Marquart
  • Jailed
  • Nicco Rawls, 32, 1617 Belle St., 34 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 34 days served and court costs waived.
  • Thomas E. Hayslett Jr., 33, 1719 Washington Ave., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
  • Suspended sentence
  • Roy A. Holecek, 30, Wathena, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Fined
  • Sheena Moneck Kley, 32, Lancaster, Kansas, $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.