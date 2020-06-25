Division 5Judge Keith MarquartJailedNicco Rawls, 32, 1617 Belle St., 34 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 34 days served and court costs waived.Thomas E. Hayslett Jr., 33, 1719 Washington Ave., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.Suspended sentenceRoy A. Holecek, 30, Wathena, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.FinedSheena Moneck Kley, 32, Lancaster, Kansas, $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.