Division 5Judge Keith MarquartJailedDylan Matthew Overcash, 19, 1708 S. 12th St., 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for eight days served.Suspended sentenceDonald R. Kerns II, 65, 6009 S.W. Diagonal Road, one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.Marcos Antonio Cruz Colon, 23, 4304 N. Hillview Circle, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Division 6Judge Rebecca SpencerSuspended sentenceLisa Marie McCrary, 40, 3125 Seneca St., one year of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.FinedAmy Lee Stocking, 28, 1401 Felix St., $25 fine for misdemeanor trespassing and court costs waived.