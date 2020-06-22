placeholder_court2

Division 5

  • Judge Keith Marquart
  • Jailed
  • Dylan Matthew Overcash, 19, 1708 S. 12th St., 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for eight days served.
  • Suspended sentence
  • Donald R. Kerns II, 65, 6009 S.W. Diagonal Road, one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
  • Marcos Antonio Cruz Colon, 23, 4304 N. Hillview Circle, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.

    • Division 6

  • Judge Rebecca Spencer
  • Suspended sentence
  • Lisa Marie McCrary, 40, 3125 Seneca St., one year of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
  • Fined
  • Amy Lee Stocking, 28, 1401 Felix St., $25 fine for misdemeanor trespassing and court costs waived.