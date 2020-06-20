placeholder_court2

Division 4

  • Judge Daniel Kellogg
  • Prison
  • Derrec J. Bottoroff, 28, 719 S. 14th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Kevin W. Cline, 41, 1206 Fifth Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
  • Suspended sentence
  • Marcus Douglas Kropp, 36, 6208 Carnegie St., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    • Division 6

  • Suspended sentence
  • Cheri L. Wheeler, 59, 1601 S. 38th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
  • Brenda Jo Williams, 50, 2121 Riverside Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
  • Bobby J. Hughes, 43, 1521 Sacramento St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Samantha R. Stackhouse, 28, 1511 S. 40th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner resulting in an accident and court costs waived.