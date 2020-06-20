Division 4Judge Daniel KelloggPrisonDerrec J. Bottoroff, 28, 719 S. 14th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Kevin W. Cline, 41, 1206 Fifth Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.Suspended sentenceMarcus Douglas Kropp, 36, 6208 Carnegie St., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 6Suspended sentenceCheri L. Wheeler, 59, 1601 S. 38th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.Brenda Jo Williams, 50, 2121 Riverside Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.Bobby J. Hughes, 43, 1521 Sacramento St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.Samantha R. Stackhouse, 28, 1511 S. 40th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner resulting in an accident and court costs waived.