Division 5

  • Judge Keith
  • Marquart
  • Jailed
  • Glenn Wayne Gray, 30, 2641 State Highway U, 28 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 11 days served.
  • Suspended
  • sentence
  • Mitchell G. Lanois, 21, 6114 Carnegie St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Michael A. Despain, 54, 3411 Pettis Road, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Jamie Lee Schiefelbein, 27, 23 East Valley St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
  • Fined
  • Jarod Alexander Enriquez, 18, 2707 S. 23rd St., $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
  • Eduardo A.
  • Rodriguez, 44, Hatillo, Puerto Rico, $150 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Jake Donald Chellew, 27, 421 Chellew Road, $25 fine for operating a carrier vehicle with improper/defective lights, signals, or other electric devices and court costs waived.

    • Division 6

  • Judge Rebecca Spencer
  • Jailed
  • Arnold E. Welborn, 51, no address provided, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.