Division 5Judge Keith MarquartJailedGlenn Wayne Gray, 30, 2641 State Highway U, 28 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 11 days served.Suspended sentenceMitchell G. Lanois, 21, 6114 Carnegie St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Michael A. Despain, 54, 3411 Pettis Road, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Jamie Lee Schiefelbein, 27, 23 East Valley St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.FinedJarod Alexander Enriquez, 18, 2707 S. 23rd St., $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.Eduardo A. Rodriguez, 44, Hatillo, Puerto Rico, $150 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Jake Donald Chellew, 27, 421 Chellew Road, $25 fine for operating a carrier vehicle with improper/defective lights, signals, or other electric devices and court costs waived.
Division 6Judge Rebecca SpencerJailedArnold E. Welborn, 51, no address provided, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.