Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Suspended sentence

  • Eugene Winebarger, 59, Bellevue, Nebraska, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison

  • Daniel L. Deshon Jr., 40, 5713 N.E. Amazonia Road, four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Jailed

  • Stephanie Alyse Lowry, 30, 1925 Mulberry St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.

  • Stephanie Alyse Lowry, 30, 1925 Mulberry St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
  • Stephanie Alyse Lowry, 30, 1925 Mulberry St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

  • Christopher Garland Houston, 42, 2918 Bristol St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Janysha Tanae Page, 36, 1226 Angelique St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
  • Dennis Robert Mcasey, 68, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Francisco E. Morales Gonzalez, 47, 1108 S. 16th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
  • Jeffery Friarson Sr., 46, 2917 N. 23rd St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Kemuel Matias-Marrero, 33, 2614 19th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Fined

  • Quadyn Carlyle Widner, 18, 823 Vine St., $25 fine for misdemeanor property damage.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Jailed

  • Lawrence Leech, 59, 4605 Llama Lane, four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for four days served and court costs waived.