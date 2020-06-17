Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Suspended sentence
- Eugene Winebarger, 59, Bellevue, Nebraska, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Daniel L. Deshon Jr., 40, 5713 N.E. Amazonia Road, four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Stephanie Alyse Lowry, 30, 1925 Mulberry St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
- Stephanie Alyse Lowry, 30, 1925 Mulberry St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
- Stephanie Alyse Lowry, 30, 1925 Mulberry St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
- Christopher Garland Houston, 42, 2918 Bristol St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Janysha Tanae Page, 36, 1226 Angelique St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
- Dennis Robert Mcasey, 68, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
- Francisco E. Morales Gonzalez, 47, 1108 S. 16th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
- Jeffery Friarson Sr., 46, 2917 N. 23rd St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
- Kemuel Matias-Marrero, 33, 2614 19th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
- Quadyn Carlyle Widner, 18, 823 Vine St., $25 fine for misdemeanor property damage.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
- Lawrence Leech, 59, 4605 Llama Lane, four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for four days served and court costs waived.