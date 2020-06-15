placeholder_court2

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison

  • Randall O. Johnson, 58, 301 W. Kansas St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Daryl W. Gill, 55, 4524 Alpha Lane, five years of probation for felony possession of child pornography and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Bryan T. Atkins, 21, Rosendale, Missouri, five years of probation for felony attempted kidnapping and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Rosendo Cruz Hernandez, 67, 2517 Mitchell Ave., five years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Charles E. Dalbey, 40, Elwood, Kansas, four years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Martin Chris Miller, 42, 2907 N. Sixth St., four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Division 5

    Judge Keith Marquart

    Jailed

  • James Willard Washington, 58, 2015 Jules St., six days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for six days served and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Matthew W. Cooper Jr., 29, 321 Ohio St., one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
  • Spencer C. Jones, 32, 5314 Savannah Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Fine
  • Doug Schultz, 61, 7984 S.E. 32nd Road, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.