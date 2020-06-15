Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
PrisonRandall O. Johnson, 58, 301 W. Kansas St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentenceDaryl W. Gill, 55, 4524 Alpha Lane, five years of probation for felony possession of child pornography and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Bryan T. Atkins, 21, Rosendale, Missouri, five years of probation for felony attempted kidnapping and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Rosendo Cruz Hernandez, 67, 2517 Mitchell Ave., five years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Charles E. Dalbey, 40, Elwood, Kansas, four years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Martin Chris Miller, 42, 2907 N. Sixth St., four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
JailedJames Willard Washington, 58, 2015 Jules St., six days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for six days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentenceMatthew W. Cooper Jr., 29, 321 Ohio St., one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.Spencer C. Jones, 32, 5314 Savannah Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.FineDoug Schultz, 61, 7984 S.E. 32nd Road, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.