Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Jailed
- Jeramy M. Cigich, 37, Kansas City, Kansas, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Robert S. Chavez, 37, 519 N. 20th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Suspended sentence
- Chadsworth James Richardson, 42, Kansas City, Missouri, four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
- Kiefer Ray Gillenwater, 23, Fillmore, Missouri, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Fined
- David Christopher Powers, 21, Burlington Junction, Missouri, $50 fine for misdemeanor dumping in unlicensed area.