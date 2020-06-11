Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
- Jodie Jacob Downs, 30, 724 N. 23rd St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Robert W. Pollard, 57, 3602 Pickett Road, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
- Derrec J. Bottoroff, 28, 719 S. 14th St., 63 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 27 days served and court costs waived.
- Suspended sentence
- Ashley Dawn Studer, 35, 1917 S. 38th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
- Ralph C. Nelson, 47, 724 Corby St., two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving involving an accident and court costs waived.
- Vernon Thomas Nellis, 43, Grand River, Iowa, two years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
- Maurice T. Harris, 39, Sioux City, Iowa, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
- Buddy Michael Walters, 22, 116 Miller Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Tillie Jo Pike, 45, Leavenworth, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Brea Marie Holland, 45, 2504 Lakeview Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
- Justin Gibson, 30, Agency, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive on right half of roadway with sufficient width — causing an accident.
- Joshua Lee Johnson, 33, 1706 Howard St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
- Michael Patrick Nicholson, 27, 1210 Angelique St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
- Tyler Turner Frakes, 24, De Kalb, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Fined
- Zechariah Issac Bower, 22, 10543 County Road 375, $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
- Robert Wayne Pollard, 57, 3602 Pickett Road, $15 fine for misdemeanor trespassing and court costs waived.
- John L. Nattier, 44, 1401½ Felix St., $15 fine for misdemeanor trespassing and court costs waived.
- Randall James Ruch, 49, 1510 S. 10th St., $15 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
- Samantha Leann Cline, 26, McFall, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor littering and court costs waived.
- Jeffrey D. Strong, 53, Faucett, Missouri, $23 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Jeffrey D. Strong, 53, Faucett, Missouri, $23 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
- Christopher T. Minor, 38, Kansas City, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor failure to comply with restrictions for sex offenders and court costs waived.
- Donald E. Merritt, 57, 601 W. Valley St., six months of probation for misdemeanor following too closely in a vehicle 18,000 pounds or more.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
- John D. Perry, 45, 619 N. Sixth St., four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for four days served and court costs waived.
- Ines M. Lleras, 35, 6612 Carnegie St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check.
- Lonnie T. Landers, 26, 621 S. Eighth St., 13 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 13 days served and court costs waived.
- Anthony Ray Scott Zahner, 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
- Ashley Brianne Huebschman, 23, 1300 S. 11th St., 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 20 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
- Joey Everett Jonas, 26, 1708 N. Second St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
- Chol N. Yakmalek, 46, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Tara Laraine Nunez, 27, 3101 S. 36th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
- Chris M. Kelly, 46, 2613 Shadow Court, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
- Aaron Thompson, 29, 6513 King Hill Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Fined
- Cody M. Grove, 30, $250 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner.
- Mason R. Everett, 21, Pipestone, Minnesota, $50 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Judge Keith Marquart (sitting)
Suspended sentence
- Ginger Rose Hovey, 54, Union Star, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.