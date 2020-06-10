Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Jodie Jacob Downs, 30, 724 N. 23rd St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Robert W. Pollard, 57, 3602 Pickett Road, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Derrec J. Bottoroff, 28, 719 S. 14th St., 63 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 27 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Ralph C. Nelson, 47, 724 Corby St., two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving involving an accident and court costs waived.
Vernon Thomas Nellis, 43, Grand River, Iowa, two years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Maurice T. Harris, 39, Sioux City, Iowa, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Buddy Michael Walters, 22, 116 Miller Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Tillie Jo Pike, 45, Leavenworth, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Brea Marie Holland, 45, 2504 Lakeview Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Justin Gibson, 30, Agency, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive on right half of roadway with sufficient width - causing an accident.
Joshua Lee Johnson, 33, 1706 Howard St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Michael Patrick Nicholson, 27, 1210 Angelique St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Tyler Turner Frakes, 24, De Kalb, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Fined
Zechariah Issac Bower, 22, 10543 County Road 375, $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
Robert Wayne Pollard, 57, 3602 Pickett Road, $15 fine for misdemeanor trespassing and court costs waived.
John L. Nattier, 44, 1401 1/2 Felix St., $15 fine for misdemeanor trespassing and court costs waived.
Randall James Ruch, 49, 1510 S. 10th St., $15 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
Samantha Leann Cline, 26, McFall, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor littering and court costs waived.
Jeffrey D. Strong, 53, Faucett, Missouri, $23 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Jeffrey D. Strong, 53, Faucett, Missouri, $23 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Donald E. Merritt, 57, 601 W. Valley St., six months of probation for misdemeanor following too closely in a vehicle 18,000 pounds or more.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Chris M. Kelly, 46, 2613 Shadow Court, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Judge Keith Marquart (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Ginger Rose Hovey, 54, Union Star, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.