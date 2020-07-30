Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
PrisonGage Robert McClain, 18, 3401 Jackson St., five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
JailedGage Robert McClain, 18, 3401 Jackson St., one year in Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentenceChristopher Michael Young, 27, 3619 Paseo Drive, two years probation for misdemeanor stealing.Caleb Joshua Wilson, 27, 724 S. 24th St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Cassandra Lyn Carlson, 30, 1524 Sacramento St., four years probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentenceMykel J. McGee, 20, 2504 Meadow Trail, one year probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
JailedKeenan Michael Blanton, 31, 307 W. Walter Lane, four months in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.Brandon Lee Haynes, 37, 507 Alabama St., two days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.Joshua Steven Burwell, 27, 117 Gideon Lane, 16 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentenceCordero Wallace, 23, 924 N. 10th St., two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.Donell L. Williams, 42, 605 N. 11th St., two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.Haley Nicole Barton, 25, Gower, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.Laura Anne Schaeffer, 43, Atchison, Kansas, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Mykel J. McGee, 20, 2504 Meadow Trail, $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.