placeholder_court2

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

  • Gage Robert McClain, 18, 3401 Jackson St., five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Jailed

  • Gage Robert McClain, 18, 3401 Jackson St., one year in Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Christopher Michael Young, 27, 3619 Paseo Drive, two years probation for misdemeanor stealing.
  • Caleb Joshua Wilson, 27, 724 S. 24th St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Cassandra Lyn Carlson, 30, 1524 Sacramento St., four years probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    • Division 5

    Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)

    Suspended sentence

  • Mykel J. McGee, 20, 2504 Meadow Trail, one year probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Jailed

  • Keenan Michael Blanton, 31, 307 W. Walter Lane, four months in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
  • Brandon Lee Haynes, 37, 507 Alabama St., two days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
  • Joshua Steven Burwell, 27, 117 Gideon Lane, 16 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Cordero Wallace, 23, 924 N. 10th St., two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
  • Donell L. Williams, 42, 605 N. 11th St., two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
  • Haley Nicole Barton, 25, Gower, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
  • Laura Anne Schaeffer, 43, Atchison, Kansas, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

    • Fined

    Mykel J. McGee, 20, 2504 Meadow Trail, $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.