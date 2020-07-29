Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
PrisonXavier Alan Cruz, 18, 2209 Union St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony assault.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentenceGary A. Ballard, 51, 210½ Illinois Ave., two years of probation for felony driving with suspended/revoked license.Gary A. Ballard, 51, 210½ Illinois Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Mitaichy A. Rudolph, 29, 2218 Messanie St., three years of probation for felony assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentenceDaniel McClelland Beloate, 22, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.Harold A. Owens, 45, 3318 Grandview Drive, one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
JailedLinda L. McIntosh, 59, 2811 Mary St., four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for four days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence, 55, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.Emma Lee Allen, 58, 2607 Penn St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.Brian Lamont Cuffee Sr., 51, Indianapolis, Indiana, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.Nathan Allen Thacker, 45, Aurora, Colorado, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
FinedAriel Suarez-Merino, 56, 1905 Lion Road, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Linda L. McIntosh, 59, 2811 Mary St., $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.