Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

  • Xavier Alan Cruz, 18, 2209 Union St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony assault.

    • Division 4

    Judge Daniel Kellogg

    Suspended sentence

  • Gary A. Ballard, 51, 210½ Illinois Ave., two years of probation for felony driving with suspended/revoked license.
  • Gary A. Ballard, 51, 210½ Illinois Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Mitaichy A. Rudolph, 29, 2218 Messanie St., three years of probation for felony assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    • Division 5

    Judge Keith Marquart

    Suspended sentence

  • Daniel McClelland Beloate, 22, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
  • Harold A. Owens, 45, 3318 Grandview Drive, one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Jailed

  • Linda L. McIntosh, 59, 2811 Mary St., four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for four days served and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

    Randall E. Burton

  • , 55, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.
  • Emma Lee Allen, 58, 2607 Penn St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
  • Brian Lamont Cuffee Sr., 51, Indianapolis, Indiana, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Nathan Allen Thacker, 45, Aurora, Colorado, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

    • Fined

  • Ariel Suarez-Merino, 56, 1905 Lion Road, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Linda L. McIntosh, 59, 2811 Mary St., $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.