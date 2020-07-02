Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
- Jeremy D. Kerns, 39, 204 E. Vassar St., six months in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for six months served.
- Joshua L. Pritchett, 36, 2405 S. 10th St., 45 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for any days served.
Suspended sentence
- Damarcus M. Smith, 36, 3335 Abbett Drive, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
- Kelly A. Rothwell, 43, Weston, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor stealing.
- Kelly A. Rothwell, 43, Weston, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor trespassing.
- Timothy Edward Thompson, 31, Atchison, Kansas, two years probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
- Roger Steven Henkosky Jr., 45, 6612 Mack St., four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
- Dale Verdale Hudson Jr., 58, 3208 Coachlight Place, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Fined
- Chastity M. Lotz, 22, Agency, Missouri, $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
- Chastity M. Lotz, 22, Agency, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor failure to register vehicle.
- Stacey D. Haden, 49, 1820 S. 12th St., $25 fine for trespassing and court costs waived.
- Jenny Lynn Farr, 39, 2803 Lafayette St., $75 fine for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.