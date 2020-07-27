placeholder_court2

Division 4

  • Judge Daniel Kellogg
  • Prison
  • Joey L. Mace, 50, Easton, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Joey L. Mace

    • , 50, Easton, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.

  • Jonathan Michael Rice, 30, 4828 Mockingbird Lane, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Cody Dale Ash, 26, Bethany, Missouri, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Cody Dale Ash, 26, Bethany, Missouri, four years in the the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary.
  • David A. Lopez III, 28, 906 W. Valley St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Jailed

    • George Albert Feiden, 33, 1710 S. 10th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

  • Suspended sentence

    • Dominique Caesar, 54, Sacramento, California, three years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

  • Robin L. Hays, 54, 119 Parkwood, three years probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Robin L. Hays, 54, 119 Parkwood, three years probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance.

    • James Issac Earl Bonnett, 42, 3128 Burnside Ave., five years probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

  • Anthony Allen Gardner, 31, 2844 Jules St., three years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    • Division 5

  • Judge Keith Marquart
  • Jailed

    • David Dean Potts Jr., 34, 2106 Walnut St., eight days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for eight days served

  • .
  • Suspended sentence

    • Jacob Andrew Braswell, 25, 1015 Faraon St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

  • Timothy L. Wilson Jr., 30, 240 S. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Michael E. Wilson, 28, 814 S. 21st St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Christy Marie Nichols, 43, 3919 Paseo Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.