Division 4Judge Daniel KelloggPrisonJoey L. Mace, 50, Easton, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Joey L. Mace
Jonathan Michael Rice, 30, 4828 Mockingbird Lane, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Cody Dale Ash, 26, Bethany, Missouri, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.David A. Lopez III, 28, 906 W. Valley St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Jailed
Suspended sentence
George Albert Feiden, 33, 1710 S. 10th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Robin L. Hays, 54, 119 Parkwood, three years probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Dominique Caesar, 54, Sacramento, California, three years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Anthony Allen Gardner, 31, 2844 Jules St., three years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
James Issac Earl Bonnett, 42, 3128 Burnside Ave., five years probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5Judge Keith MarquartJailed
David Dean Potts Jr., 34, 2106 Walnut St., eight days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for eight days served
Timothy L. Wilson Jr., 30, 240 S. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Michael E. Wilson, 28, 814 S. 21st St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Christy Marie Nichols, 43, 3919 Paseo Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Jacob Andrew Braswell, 25, 1015 Faraon St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.