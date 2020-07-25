Division 4Judge Daniel KelloggPrisonJonathan David Campbell, 36, 2916 Renick St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony production/delivery of a controlled substance/possession with intent.Jonathan David Campbell, 36, 2916 Renick St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Jeremy Scott Reser, 31, 1909 S. 12th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault.
Division 5Judge Keith MarquartJailedRandall William Gilmore, 52, 6230 Carnegie St., 38 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 38 days served and court costs waived.Joshua Caleb Allen, 35, Henrietta, Missouri, three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for three days served.Bobby Kent Brown Jr., 24, 1301 N. 22nd St., four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served.Fredie Marcus Allen, 27, 134 Countryside Lane, 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 37 days served and court costs waived.William M. Soden, 57, 2606½ Mitchell Ave., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.Suspended sentenceHunter Lee Wells, 21, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Amber Leann Wallace, 22, 3318 Doniphan Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and court costs waived.Amber Leann Wallace, 22, 3318 Doniphan Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to register a vehicle.
Division 6Judge Rebecca SpencerFinedCheyenne Sue Simpson, 19, 2717 S.W. Karen Lane, $25 fine for misdemeanor animal trespass.