Division 4

  • Judge Daniel Kellogg
  • Prison
  • Jonathan David Campbell, 36, 2916 Renick St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony production/delivery of a controlled substance/possession with intent.
  • Jeremy Scott Reser, 31, 1909 S. 12th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault.

    • Division 5

  • Judge Keith Marquart
  • Jailed
  • Randall William Gilmore, 52, 6230 Carnegie St., 38 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 38 days served and court costs waived.
  • Joshua Caleb Allen, 35, Henrietta, Missouri, three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for three days served.
  • Bobby Kent Brown Jr., 24, 1301 N. 22nd St., four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served.
  • Fredie Marcus Allen, 27, 134 Countryside Lane, 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 37 days served and court costs waived.
  • William M. Soden, 57, 2606½ Mitchell Ave., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
  • Suspended sentence
  • Hunter Lee Wells, 21, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • , 22, 3318 Doniphan Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and court costs waived.
  • Amber Leann Wallace, 22, 3318 Doniphan Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to register a vehicle.

    • Division 6

  • Judge Rebecca Spencer
  • Fined
  • Cheyenne Sue Simpson, 19, 2717 S.W. Karen Lane, $25 fine for misdemeanor animal trespass.