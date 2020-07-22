Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
PrisonKeenan Michael Blanton, 31, 307 W. Walter Lane, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.Shaun Richard Creech, 36, 1122 N. 13th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentenceMarcie K. Walker, 49, 2314 Charles St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Travis Anthony Stout, 35, 1805 Prospect Ave., four years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
JailedShane Cody White, 35, 715 N. 24th St., 205 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 205 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
JailedJoshua A. Hamre, 23, Cornell, Wisconsin, 21 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 21 days served and court costs waived.Dallas Austin Matson, 23, 2902 N. 12th St., 280 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentenceAndrew John Orton, 32, 3118 S. 36th Place, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 13 days served and court costs waived.Jerid Moss, 34, 1805 Mason Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Hershel L. Frase, 50, 4103 King Hill Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.Tylor M. Wisneski, 29, 10404 S.E. 40th Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Kodie Renea Simpson, 33, Bakersfield, California, one year of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Kenneth Joseph Turner, 27, 1705 Pine St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Jeremiah Zachariah Hahn, 37, Cameron, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.Jeremiah Zachariah Hahn, 37, Cameron, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor exceeding the posted speed limit.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Spencer Austin Dilley, 26, 4803 Faraon St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.