placeholder_court2

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

  • Keenan Michael Blanton, 31, 307 W. Walter Lane, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
  • Shaun Richard Creech, 36, 1122 N. 13th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Marcie K. Walker, 49, 2314 Charles St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Travis Anthony Stout, 35, 1805 Prospect Ave., four years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Division 4

    Judge Daniel Kellogg

    Jailed

  • Shane Cody White, 35, 715 N. 24th St., 205 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 205 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Division 5

    Judge Keith Marquart

    Jailed

  • Joshua A. Hamre, 23, Cornell, Wisconsin, 21 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 21 days served and court costs waived.
  • Dallas Austin Matson, 23, 2902 N. 12th St., 280 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Andrew John Orton, 32, 3118 S. 36th Place, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 13 days served and court costs waived.
  • Jerid Moss, 34, 1805 Mason Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Hershel L. Frase, 50, 4103 King Hill Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
  • Tylor M. Wisneski, 29, 10404 S.E. 40th Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Kodie Renea Simpson, 33, Bakersfield, California, one year of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Kenneth Joseph Turner, 27, 1705 Pine St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Jeremiah Zachariah Hahn, 37, Cameron, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
  • Jeremiah Zachariah Hahn, 37, Cameron, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor exceeding the posted speed limit.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Suspended sentence

    Spencer Austin Dilley, 26, 4803 Faraon St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.