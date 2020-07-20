placeholder_court2

Division 3

  • Judge Patrick Robb
  • Jailed
  • Jordan Lee Pinzino, 26, 2312 Jules St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing.
  • Lindsay Marie Brown, 31, 1408 N. Second St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

    • Division 5

  • Judge Keith Marquart
  • Jailed
  • Michael J. Gilpin, 38, 1504 E. Highland Ave., 63 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 16 days served.
  • Suspended sentence
  • Ethan Joseph Knaebel, 27, 2714 S. 19th St., four years probation for felony nonsupport.
  • Xavier B. Breakfield, 34, 3015 S. 24th St., six months probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Christopher Tomas Strong, 33, Atlanta, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
  • Charles Wayne Simon III, 17, 1717½ Savannah Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.

    • Division 6

  • Judge Rebecca Spencer
  • Jailed
  • Charles L. Austin, 44, 2510 Kent St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 90 day served and court costs waived.
  • Raymond Leroy Frazer, 54, 2539 S. 13th St., three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
  • Kevin C. Mitchell, 28, Kansas City, Missouri, three days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor identity theft/attempted identity theft with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
  • Suspended sentence
  • Cody Eugene Simmons, 30, Denton, Kansas, six months probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
  • Barry A. Evans, 44, 3214 Morningside Drive, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Fined
  • Cera Mae Fuller, 23, 3005 S. 33rd Terrace, $150 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Michelle Lucille Nolan, 49, Country Club, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor littering.