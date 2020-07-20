Division 3Judge Patrick RobbJailedJordan Lee Pinzino, 26, 2312 Jules St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing.Lindsay Marie Brown, 31, 1408 N. Second St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Division 5Judge Keith MarquartJailedMichael J. Gilpin, 38, 1504 E. Highland Ave., 63 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 16 days served.Suspended sentenceEthan Joseph Knaebel, 27, 2714 S. 19th St., four years probation for felony nonsupport.Xavier B. Breakfield, 34, 3015 S. 24th St., six months probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.Christopher Tomas Strong, 33, Atlanta, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.Charles Wayne Simon III, 17, 1717½ Savannah Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Division 6Judge Rebecca SpencerJailedCharles L. Austin, 44, 2510 Kent St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 90 day served and court costs waived.Raymond Leroy Frazer, 54, 2539 S. 13th St., three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.Kevin C. Mitchell, 28, Kansas City, Missouri, three days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor identity theft/attempted identity theft with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.Suspended sentenceCody Eugene Simmons, 30, Denton, Kansas, six months probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.Barry A. Evans, 44, 3214 Morningside Drive, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.FinedCera Mae Fuller, 23, 3005 S. 33rd Terrace, $150 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.Michelle Lucille Nolan, 49, Country Club, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor littering.