Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
- Caleb J. Hux, 29, 5208 Junior Drive, 19 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 19 days served and court costs waived.
- William Lester Bayer Jr., 37, 2312 Blackwell Road, 224 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 25 days served and court costs waived.
- Mykayla Faye Roberts, 23, 218 E. Missouri Ave., six days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check with credit given for six days served and court costs waived.
- Tryston G. Williams, 35, 720 Shady Ave., 45 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
- Kenneth Dewayne Collins Jr., 41, 3857 King Hill Ave., two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
- Rachel A. Calvert, 46, Kansas City, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
- Stephen Louis Kirsch Jr., 37, 2316 S. 10th St., four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
- Larry R. Newman Jr., 51, 3907 King Hill Ave., six months in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check.
- Glenn Wayne Gray, 30, 2641 State Route U, 28 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
- Tracy Dean Guckert Jr., 31, 1202 Angelique St., 60 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
- Amber Marie Brant, 28, 2930 Pear St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Morgan N. Keller, 25, 3910 N. 37th St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
- Megan L. McCreath, 28, 1905 S. 13th St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Travis C. Cook, 29, 6222 S. Third St., one year probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
- Tyler J. Leonard, 35, 2005 S. 36th St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
- Tyler J. Leonard, 35, 2005 S. 36th St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Fined
- Taylor J. Schumacher, 19, 2420 Walnut St., $100 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.