Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
PrisonPaul S. Roberton Sr., 39, 3116 S.W. Lakefront Lane, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
JailedTobby Joseph Underwood, 41, 701 Ingalls St., 49 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 49 days served.
Suspended sentenceLug Alfred Ater, 22, 2121 S. Riverside Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
JailedSpencer Perry Watkins, 30, 2902 N. 12th St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Suspended sentenceMataya Antonet Cary, 20, 3520 Beck Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Fined
Jacy Mae Hinckley, 43, 3217 Grandview Drive, $300 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.