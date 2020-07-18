placeholder_court2

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

  • Paul S. Roberton Sr., 39, 3116 S.W. Lakefront Lane, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Division 5

    Judge Keith Marquart

    Jailed

  • Tobby Joseph Underwood, 41, 701 Ingalls St., 49 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 49 days served.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Lug Alfred Ater, 22, 2121 S. Riverside Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Jailed

  • Spencer Perry Watkins, 30, 2902 N. 12th St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Mataya Antonet Cary, 20, 3520 Beck Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

    • Fined

    Jacy Mae Hinckley, 43, 3217 Grandview Drive, $300 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.