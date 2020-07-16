placeholder_court2

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Jailed

  • Ryan D. Hatfield, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, 100 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession/transport/sale of an illegal weapon and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Ryan D. Hatfield, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, 100 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Terry Lee Labrozzi, 22, 721 S. 14th St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and court costs waived.

    • Fined

  • Tara R. Sharp, 45, 2406 Doniphan Ave., $100 fine for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.

    • Division 4

    Judge Daniel Kellogg

    Prison

  • Randall L. Kieser Jr., 44, 824 S. 23rd St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death.
  • Randall L. Kieser Jr., 44, 824 S. 23rd St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting or interfering with arrest.
  • Randall L. Kieser Jr., 44, 824 S. 23rd St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Teresa L. Hunt, 51, 812 W. Hyde Park Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Melissa A. Guinn, 35, 1311½ N. 10th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Division 5

    Judge Keith Marquart

    Jailed

  • Nicholas J. Somers, 36, Woodriver, Illinois, six days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for six days served.
  • Santos Rey Jackson, 36, 501 Faraon St., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 28 days served.
  • Tad Richard Summers, 27, 1601 Faraon St., 63 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 38 days served and court costs waived.
  • Dacoda A. Roark, 26, Savannah, Missouri, 63 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 34 days served and court costs waived.
  • Dacoda A. Roark, 26, Savannah, Missouri, 31 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Nicole Bernard, 26, 4905 Natchez Drive, one year of probation for misdemeanor stealing.
  • Danielle Renee Marriott, 35, 2720 Patee St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.

    • Fined

  • Dustin James Sinclair, 33, 2506 Kent St., $25 fine for felony possession of a controlled substance.
  • Broc Owen Hurst, 30, Liberty, Missouri, $300 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
  • Brandon M. Harrison, 41, Kansas City, Missouri, $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
  • Derec Lee Pemberton, 32, Kansas City, Kansas, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
  • Derec Lee Pemberton, 32, Kansas City, Kansas, $100 fine for misdemeanor exceeding posted speed limit.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Jailed

  • Dusty Ray Young, 37, 1506 Fifth Ave., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Scotty James Donahue, 30, 907 N. 11th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Valerie L. Flowers, 53, 3615 Gene Field Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
  • Stephen J. Moore, 63, Stewartsville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner.
  • Mark Ryan Beems, 28, 615 N. Ninth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Zackary Marshall, 30, Albany, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.

    • Fined

  • Christopher Robert Cornelius, 45, 1002 Francis St., $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
  • Juel William Parker, 45, 2709 Mary St., $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.

    • Roger R. Toledo-Prego, 26, 1209 Angelique St., $100 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.