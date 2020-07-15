Division 3Judge Patrick RobbJailed
Ryan D. Hatfield, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, 100 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.Judge Daniel KelloggPrisonRandall L. Kieser Jr., 44, 824 S. 23rd St., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death.Randall L. Kieser Jr., 44, 824 S. 23rd St., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting or interfering with arrest.Randall L. Kieser Jr., 44, 824 S. 23rd St., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.Suspended sentenceTeresa L. Hunt, 51, 812 W. Hyde Park Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Melissa A. Guinn, 35, 1311½ N. 10th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Division 5Judge Keith MarquartJailedNicholas J. Somers, 36, Woodriver, Illinois, six days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for six days served.Santos Rey Jackson, 36, 501 Faraon St., 28 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 28 days served.Tad Richard Summers, 27, 1601 Faraon St., 63 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 38 days served and court costs waived.Dacoda A. Roark, 26, Savannah, Missouri, 63 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 34 days served and court costs waived.Dacoda A. Roark, 26, Savannah, Missouri, 31 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 2 days served and court costs waived.Suspended sentenceDanielle Renee Marriott, 35, 2720 Patee St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.FinedDustin James Sinclair, 33, 2506 Kent St., $25 fine for felony possession of a controlled substance.Broc Owen Hurst, 30, Liberty, Missouri, $300 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.Brandon M. Harrison, 41, Kansas City, Missouri, $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.Derec Lee Pemberton, 32, Kansas City, Kansas, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.Derec Lee Pemberton, 32, Kansas City, Kansas, $100 fine for misdemeanor exceeding posted speed limit.Judge Rebecca SpencerSuspended sentenceScotty James Donahue, 30, 907 N. 11th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.Valerie L. Flowers, 53, 3615 Gene Field Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.Stephen J. Moore, 63, Stewartsville, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner.Mark Ryan Beems, 28, 615 N. Ninth St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Zackary Marshall, 30, Albany, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.FinedChristopher Robert Cornelius, 45, 1002 Francis St., $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.Juel William Parker, 45, 2709 Mary St., $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.Roger R. Toledo-Prego, 26, 1209 Angelique St., $100 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
