Division 3
- Judge Patrick Robb
- Suspended sentence
- Kaitlin Marie Searle, 26, 432 Ohio St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
- Judge Daniel Kellogg
- Prison
- Joseph D. Hodkins, 43, 1202 Douglas St., 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony child molestation and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Suspended sentence
- Jon F. Ashford, 40, Princeton, Missouri, four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
- Dalton B. Moss, 27, 2814 Mulberry St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Dustan A. Huffer, 24, 506 Fillmore St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Charles G. Gray Jr., 51, 6327 Carnegie St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
- Galen Leon Deatherage, 60, 1002 Francis St., three years of probation for felony assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
- Judge Keith Marquart
- Jailed
- Colby Allen Lock, 37, Hopkins, Missouri, 86 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 86 days served.
- Randall L. Kieser Jr., 44, 824 S. 23rd St., 34 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 34 days served and court costs waived.
- Austin J. Hudgens, 20, 3213 Harbor View Drive, 13 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 13 days served.
- William Ernest Coon, 47, 3108 Burnside Ave., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served.
- William Ernest Coon, 47, 3108 Burnside Ave., 22 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 22 days served.
- J. Alex Jennings, 38, Gower, Missouri, 58 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 58 days served.
- Tracy Dean Guckert Jr., 31, 1202 Angelique St., 196 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.
- Tracy Dean Guckert Jr., 31, 1202 Angelique St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/device with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
- Suspended sentence
- Dexter Dale Briscoe, 34, Wichita, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
- Cheyenne E. Lambert, 19, Plattsburg, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
- Kyle Lee Case, 31, Chillicothe, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
- Jerry Dean Ziolkowski Jr., 57, 2317 Felix St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
- Alexis Ann Hagg, 24, Clarksdale, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor assault.
- Leland O’Brien Sell Jr., 28, 3709 Christi Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
- Tristin Jacob Frazee, 22, 2101 S.E. Barnett Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Naryan Lou Sterner, 19, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner resulting in an accident.
- Robert L. Trauernicht, 62, 1210 N. 11th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Steven D. Lynch, 24, 1504 N. 11th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Fined
- Austin J. Hudgens, 20, 3213 Harbor View Drive, $100 for misdemeanor domestic assault.
- Terry Allen Wilson, 54, 1002 Corby St., $25 fine for felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joshua R. Dilley, 28, 3239 Sacramento St., $25 fine for misdemeanor disturbing the peace.
Division 6
- Judge Rebecca Spencer
- Jailed
- David A. Lopez III, 28, 906 W. Valley St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
- Joshua Dean Polley, 37, 3626 S. 17th St., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage.
- Theodore Bruce Turner, 57, 1807 Borden Ave., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
- Mark W. Hildebrand II, 30, 1915 Parkview St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
- Jo Anna White, 32, 3025 Locust St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
- Suspended sentence
- Robert Blue Fanning, 29, 1407 N. 11th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Norian Luther, 30, 1807 N. 36th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
- Christy Marie Nichols, 43, 3919 Paseo Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
- Gregory Michael Littlejohn, 39, 6 S.E. Hillcrest, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
- Manuel A. Sanchez, 38, Clarksdale, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Jeffrey S. Fisher, 35, 2818 1/2 S. 22nd St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
- Fined
- Frankie Lynn Haas, 55, 1530 Savannah Ave., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
- Frankie Lynn Haas, 55, 1530 Savannah Ave., $10 fine for failure to secure child younger than 16 years in proper restraint.
- Hunter Taelynn Boydston, 24, 2103 Commercial St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner failed to maintain financial responsibility.
- Mitchell Thomas Wagner, 31, 2914 Newport Road, $500 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.