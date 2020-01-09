Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Suspended sentence
Bruce K. Mitchell, 59, 801 S. 16th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Richard Daniel Lackie, 25, 123 W. Hyde Park Ave., 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Raymond Louis Peden, 59, 1317 N. 15th St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Andrew Bryan Vandruff, 38, Atchison, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Darren D. Woodrich, 36, 1503 Faraon St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Angela R. Fanning, 30, 1317 N. 12th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Angela R. Fanning, 30, 1317 N. 12th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor failure to appear in court and court costs waived.
Fined
Damian J. Powell, 28, Holt, Missouri, $250 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and court costs waived.