Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Suspended sentence

Isaiah Thomas Bulla, 18, 4310 Maxwell Road, six months probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Wayne Grinstead, 38, 706 Garden St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a motorcycle without a validated license and court costs waived.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Prison

Cory W. Glidewell, 37, Westboro, Missouri, two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

Brian J. White, 39, St. Louis, Missouri, four years probation for felony nonsupport.