Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Isaiah Thomas Bulla, 18, 4310 Maxwell Road, six months probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Wayne Grinstead, 38, 706 Garden St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a motorcycle without a validated license and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Cory W. Glidewell, 37, Westboro, Missouri, two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Brian J. White, 39, St. Louis, Missouri, four years probation for felony nonsupport.