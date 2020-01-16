Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Dylan James Grippando, 20, 1724 Holman St., 15 years in Missouri Department of Correction for second-degree murder and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Destiny R. Orndoff, 23, Helena, Missouri, four years probation for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Hollie Marie Peek, 26, no address provided, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Encarnazion Castro-Osorio, 19, no address provided, 24 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 24 days served and court costs waived.
Amanda Mae Stewart, 32, 2718½ Lafayette St., 90 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor failure to appear in court with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Billy Ron Kelly, 47, 1819 N. Second St., two years probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Heather Leslie Przybylski, 31, 2009 Mary Ave., one year probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Fined
Cori Joseph Ramon Smith, 26, 6216 Carnegie St., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.