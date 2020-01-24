Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Christy Alaine Coker, 39, 918 Sylvanie St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Aric Christopher Buckner, 26, 505 S. 20th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
James Franklin Baber III, 48, 8909 County Road 392, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Mark Waltiere, 30, 3515 Gene Field Road, four years of probation for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Amanda Elizabeth Leach, 28, 5402 Frederick Blvd., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
David W. McLaury, 24, 5304 Pryor Ave., 168 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony domestic assault with credit given for 130 days served.
Don Jason Samuel Smith, 39, 2821 Edmond St., 133 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 133 days served.
Juan Cruz, 31, 215 W. Indiana Ave., 18 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 18 days served and court costs waived.
Spencer Harold Linn, 35, no address provided, 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 37 days served and court costs waived.
Dallas Rails, 27, 1825 Howard St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Margret E. Hull, 41, 823 Hickory St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Bryson P. Burley, 24, 914 Angelique St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Michael Ulysses Meeks, 23, 7100 S.E. 28th Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Fined
Noah A. Murphy, 24, 217 W. Valley Road, $282.11 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Amanda Mae Stewart, 32, 2718½ Lafayette St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for any days served.
Suspended sentence
Miles Christopher Brandt, 20, Cosby, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Mariah Dawn Kalamon, 19, Edgerton, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
Joshua Ryan Hogan, 32, 518 N. 19th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.