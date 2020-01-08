Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Ivan Alejandro Rodriguez, 19, 2901 Frederick Ave., three years of probation for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Amanda Chevelle Mix, 22, 1002 Francis St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Harley Lewis Whitt, 18, Agency, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Fined
Dasia Unique Nichols, 23, 1607 Mason Road, $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.