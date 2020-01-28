Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
James B. Brickhouse, 50, 1601 Faraon St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
James B. Brickhouse, 50, 1601 Faraon St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for delivery of a controlled substance.
Tony J. Stanford, 29, 1609 S. 12th St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Adam Lee Clark, 35, 3401 S. 16th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
Shane Allen Magers, 47, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Dawayne Leeatras Billups, 24, 1025 Charles St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Joseph R. Everhart, 29, Odessa, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Jennifer Rae Mahurin, 38, 2612 Doniphan Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor harassment and court costs waived.