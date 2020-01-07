placeholder_court2

Defendants pleaded guilty unless

otherwise stated.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Prison

David M. L. Kelderman, 31, 6046 Meade St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.

Jailed

James Lee Bannister, 31, 833 S. 22nd St., 77 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 73 days served and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

Haidyn Leon McCush, Amazonia, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle and court costs waived.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Prison

Damian Nelson Guilliams, 37, Verdon, Nebraska, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Jailed

Johnathan D. Kennedy, 31, 6313 Morris St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.

Alexzander Scott Green, 23, 1909 S. 12th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.

Fined

Johnathan D. Kennedy, 31, 6313 Morris St. $10 fine for misdemeanor stealing.