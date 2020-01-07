Defendants pleaded guilty unless
otherwise stated.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Prison
David M. L. Kelderman, 31, 6046 Meade St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.
Jailed
James Lee Bannister, 31, 833 S. 22nd St., 77 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 73 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Haidyn Leon McCush, Amazonia, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Damian Nelson Guilliams, 37, Verdon, Nebraska, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jailed
Johnathan D. Kennedy, 31, 6313 Morris St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
Alexzander Scott Green, 23, 1909 S. 12th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Fined
Johnathan D. Kennedy, 31, 6313 Morris St. $10 fine for misdemeanor stealing.