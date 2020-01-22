Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Suspended sentence
Mary Beth Silvey, 42, 715 N. 24th St., four years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Mason Cane Hallman, 19, 3101 S. 36th St., three years of probation for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Ryan Eugene Haeberle, 37, 2913 Francis St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Nahum Michael Melville, 33, 2301 Pear St., two years of probation for misdemeanor terroristic threats.
Jeremy Lynn Christian, 39, Maysville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.