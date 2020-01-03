Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Michael Joseph Martinez II, 33, Lucerne, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of child pornography and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tabatha L. Hatfield, 39, 816 S. 14th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery.
Suspended sentence
Dasha Quvosea Hill-Harvey, 21, Kansas City, Missouri, four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Oscar Morris Neal Jr., 71, 3012 Seneca St., one year of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Fined
Blake Andrew Harrison, 18, Gower, Missouri, $200 fine for following too closely in a vehicle under 18,000 pounds.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Fined
Nathan E. Ferbert, 30, Savannah, Missouri, $500 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.