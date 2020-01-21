Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Travis L. Steen, 31, Craig, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Travis L. Steen, 31, Craig, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle.
Suspended sentence
Scott S. Auld, 61, 612 Shady Ave., five years of probation for felony stealing.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Jennifer Rae Mahurin, 38, 2612 Doniphan Ave., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for one day served.
Suspended sentence
Dustin Earl Green, 23, 5613 Maxwell Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Salvador Gustavo Mosqueda-Mena, 34, 2620 Monterey St., one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Devon P. Roe, 43, 313 E. Highland Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Gregory E. Fairchild, 54, 203 W. Hyde Park Ave., one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Gregory E. Fairchild, 54, 203 W. Hyde Park Ave., one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has failed to maintain financial responsibility and court costs waived.