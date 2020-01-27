Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Suspended sentence
Jason T. Blake, 36, 2607 Duncan St., four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Kenny L. Martin, 64, 616 S. 22nd St., eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Randy Lee Gourdine, 36, 2608 Glenn St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Joseph Ray Finch, 32, 2113 S. 12th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Quell E. Karl, 38, Faucett, Missouri, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Hubert Reed Davis, 40, 2414 S. 11th St., four years of probation for felony possession of burglary tools and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.