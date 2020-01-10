Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Rupenti Kanus, 44, 1852 Clay St., one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Fined
Andrew D. Contreras, 25, 821 S. 35th St., $296 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Andrew D. Contreras, 25, 821 S. 35th St., $10 fine for driver/passenger failure to wear safety belt.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Richard E. Gibson III, 30, 1503½ Monterey St., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Mamie Kamara, 32, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and court costs waived.