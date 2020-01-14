Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Cody Lee Sherwood, 26, 814 S. 17th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Christopher Boyd Hayes, 52, 2712 Locust St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Cordell Dewayne Hicks, 29, 1501 Jules St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 33 days served.
Leticia M. Arzaga, 29, Kansas City, Missouri, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 30 days served.
Erik Dean Butts, 25, Wathena, Kansas, 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 38 days served.
Tyler Adale Payne, 21, 2805 S. 18th St., 49 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 41 days served and court costs waived.
Sierra Dawn Underwood, 27, 1118 Henry St., 12 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 12 days served and court costs waived.
Trinity Lavona Turner, 25, 603 N. 12th St., 42 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 42 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Robert Russell Mattson, 50, 5636 S. Third St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Justin L. Hockaday, 33, 1317 S. 16th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.