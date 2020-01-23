Defendants pleaded guilty
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Jailed
Travis L. Steen, 31, Craig, Missouri, 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Jason Scott Johnson, 40, 2811 S. 36th St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor terroristic threats with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Kyle A. Strong, 31, 6010 N. 23rd St. Terrace, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Miles Christopher Brandt, 20, Cosby, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Miles Christopher Brandt, 20, Cosby, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.